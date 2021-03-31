Watch Rashmika Mandanna Take On Nagarjuna Akkineni's 'Wild Dog Push Up Challenge'

Nagarjuna Akkineni recently took to Twitter to challenge Rashmika Mandanna. In his post, he performed the single pushup challenge that lasted for 1 minute and 22 seconds. Sharing the video, in his caption, he wrote, "You need to beat this dear @iamRashmika!!” Post this, Rashmika Mandanna also shared a video accepting his challenge.

Nagarjuna's Wild Dog Push Up Challenge

Nagarjuna Akkineni shared a video in which he can be seen at the gym. He wore an all-black outfit with brown shoes. The challenge that he performed was named "Wild Dog Push Up Challenge." Ahead of the film’s release, celebrities are lending their support and performing their exciting versions of the challenge. Rashmika joined the league and a video of her performing the same was shared by her on social media.

In the video, she was seen at the gym in a yellow tee, blue shorts and black shoes. She accepted the challenge by staying in a pushup position for 30 seconds. In response, Nagarjuna wrote, “Wow!!! @iamRashmika”. Rashmika Mandanna commented by writing, “Sirrrrrr! See, still working hard so that one day I am appointed as your bodyguard! #WildDogOnApril2nd.” Take a look below.

Sirrrrrr! See, still working hard so that one day I am appointed as your body guard! ðŸ˜ŽðŸ’ªðŸ»#WildDogOnApril2nd ðŸ¤ https://t.co/gRzwNBqILr — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 29, 2021

More about Wild Dog

Wild Dog is an upcoming Telugu language action thriller film. The movie is written and directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon. Wild Dog's cast includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dia Mirza, and Saiyami Kher in the lead. The movie is produced by S. Niranjan Reddy and K. Anvesh Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainment. The story of the film includes real-life terrorist incidents that happened in India and shook the city of Hyderabad. It also shows the Gokul Chat bomb blast that occurred in 2007. The government gathers a team of elite tactical officers to trace and hunt down those responsible for the attacks.

Wild Dog trailer was unveiled by Tollywood star Chiranjeevi on March 12, 2021. Sharing the trailer, he wrote, “Presenting #WildDogTrailer FEROCIOUS, PATRIOTIC TALE OF A DAREDEVIL TEAM. My brother Nag is as Cool & Energetic as ever. He is a fearless actor attempting all genres. Wish Team #WildDog & my Producer Niranjan Reddy GoodLuck! @iamnagarjuna @MatineeEnt.” The film is slated to release theatrically on April 2, 2021.

Presenting #WildDogTrailer https://t.co/NXWvln1HMD



FEROCIOUS,PATRIOTIC TALE OF

A DAREDEVIL TEAM



My brother Nag is Cool & Energetic as ever

He is a fearless actor attempting all genres



Wish Team #WildDog & my Producer

Niranjan Reddy GoodLuck! @iamnagarjuna @MatineeEnt — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 12, 2021

