WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna's Car Chased By Fans On Bike In Viral Video, Check How She Reacts

Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna has once again proved that she is always calm and friendly towards her fans and media. This is despite the fact that the Tollywood actress was being chased after by fans travelling on motorbikes.

A video surfaced on social media showed the Saami Saami song actor travelling in a car while two fans on a sports motorcycle were following her in an attempt to speak to her.

The video shared on Twitter by the user 'PeaceBrwVJ' has received more than 88k views. "I Still Wounder , How one can hate a Human being Like Our @iamRashmika," the user tweeted.

Watch the viral video here:

I Still Wounder , How one can hate a Human being Like Our @iamRashmika 🥺🤌pic.twitter.com/i0kaeVB3Af — × Roвιɴ Roвerт × 🕊️ (@PeaceBrwVJ) December 25, 2022

In the clip, two fans are seen struggling to get near Rashmika's car to talk to her. Instead of getting angry at them, the actor surprises people by worrying about fans getting hurt and asking them to wear a helmet. She can be heard saying in broken Tamil, "Helmet pottkonga." The fan replies saying, "Ok, Akka (sister)."

Rashmika Mandanna is currently in Mumbai shooting for her upcoming film, 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It's a crime drama film which will release on August 11, 2023.