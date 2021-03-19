Watch These Classic Movies As You Wait For An Update On Ajith's 'Valimai' Movie

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's upcoming movie Valimai is one of the highly-anticipated releases of the actor. The movie is an action-thriller starring Ajith, Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in lead roles. It is an H Vinth directorial and produced by Boney Kapor's under the Bayview Projects LLP banner. Fans of the actor have been waiting for an update on the release of the film but the makers have released no new information yet. Watch these other classic films of the star as you wait for Ajith's Valimai release.

Classic movies to watch as you wait for Ajith's Valimai release

1. Vaalee

This 1999 romantic movie revolves around a speech and hearing impaired man, Deva, who secretly loves his twin brother's wife. He makes desperate attempts to break them up. He also ends up following them on their honeymoon. It has an IMDB rating of 7.9 and available on Amazon Prime. Ajith played the role of Deva.

2. Dheena

This 2001 action thriller movie tells the story of Dheena who works for his brother, a notorious gangster. The two share a close bond that is unbreakable. But a misunderstanding that causes the death of their sister, drives a wedge. Ajith played the role of Dheena. It has an IMDB rating of 7.1 and available on Voot. This is one of the best of Ajith's films.

3. Citizen

This 2001 movie revolves around Antony who kidnaps three government employees by changing his identity several times to succeed in his own personal mission. But a CBI officer is on his trail as he wants to find out who the real kidnapper is. It has an IMDB rating of 7.1. Ajith plays the role of the kidnapper.

4. Poovellam Un Vasam

The plot of this movie tells the story of two childhood friends, Chinna and Chella, who fall in love with each other. They are inseparable until a misunderstanding drivers them and their family apart. It has an IMDB rating of 6.3 and Ajith plays the role of Chinna.

5. Villain

This 2002 movie tells the story of Shiva who is a bus conductor who robs the corrupt. He then sends the stolen money to an organisation that takes care of disabled children. To avoid getting caught, he plays the role of his disabled twin brother. It has an IMDB rating of 7.1 and is one of the best of Ajith's films.

6. Varalaru

This 2006 movie revolves around Shivshanker who is wheelchair-bound for his life. He tries to make his son Vishnu understand his responsibilities but his son remains ignorant. But things take a turn for the worse when Vishnu tries to rape a girl. It has an IMDB rating of 7.1.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Dheena trailer