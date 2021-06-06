‘Water Burial’: Assamese Feature Bags 'Best Film' Title At 67th National Film Awards

The movie Water Burial based on environment conservation, produced under the banner of AM Television Pvt Ltd bags the best film award on environment conservation at the 67th National Awards 2021. The film is helmed by independent filmmaker Shantanu Sen in Monpa dialect.. Inspired by the Assam novel 'Saba Kota Manuh' by Yeshe Dorjee Thongchai, the film has an intriguing storyline of a dark ritual of a local tribe. Bringing laurels to the Northeast, the film has garnered positive reviews for its uniqueness in portraying the rituals of the tribals of the Northeast and bringing the attention of the mainstream towards it.

The entire film was shot in Karbi Anglong and Tawang introducing new faces like Alex Piringu, Tshering Dorjee, Sonam Lhamu, and Tshering Petton. The story of the film revolves around an anthropologist who sets off to find his friend’s favorite drink. The journey takes him to a remote place, Jung, where he stumbles upon a local tribe’s dark ritual. Thus he takes up the mission of bringing it forth into the mainstream. According to a local news network, Water Burial is a feature-length film presented by Sanjive Narain, Chief Managing Director, Prag News, produced by AM Television. It is co-produced by Faruque Iftikar has won the National Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation.

Bringing laurels to the Northeast, the film has garnered positive reviews for its uniqueness in portraying the rituals of the tribals of the Northeast and bringing the attention of the mainstream towards it. Apart from receiving immense love and appreciation from the people for adding a feather to their embellished cap, the makers garnered appreciation from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The CM congratulated the entire team, producer Sanjive Narain after his film received the National award, on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Today on environment day , I would like to congratulate @Sanjive Narain , CMD of AM televisión for getting the National award # Swarn Kamal #‘ for the movie Water Burial , ‘Best film on Environment conservation in feature film category in india . pic.twitter.com/Bw1oLLO5pk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 5, 2021

IMAGE: PRAGPLAY/Instagram

