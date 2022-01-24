'We're A Family': Nusrat Jahan, Now A Mom, Speaks About Relationship With Yash Das Gupta

Actor Nusrat Jahan, who recently welcomed a baby boy last year with actor Yash Dasgupta, has opened up about their relationship in an interview with The Indian Express. She also rebutted the question by asking how people would know for sure whether or not she's married to Yash. In the interview, she was asked about her marriage plans with Yash, and she shared that she feels there is no need as they are 'a family'.

Nusrat Jahan on her relationship with Yash Das Gupta

In the Indian Express interview, when the actor-turned-politician was asked about her marriage plans with Yash, she shot back, "No, why would I?" She added, "I mean we are a family. Let's not go into the marriage part. How do you know I am not married?"

Nusrat said that she has always been a 'very strong girl' and has always taken decisions for herself, whether it be 'good or bad, right or wrong'. Thus, she has always been responsible for her 'own actions'.

In a video shared by Ishq FM on YouTube in 2021, Nusrat answered a social media user's question on the boldest decision she took last year. She stated that her journey of motherhood was her boldest decision. She said, "It's my life and I've taken the decision. People might find it bold but I think it was a very sane decision to take. I've never spoken about this so that I can keep my sanity intact. Just because I didn't speak up on this matter, many people have said a lot of things. So today I'm speaking about this. Yes, I've been extremely extremely bold and I'm very proud of my decision of being a mother. I'm not a single mother, my child has a normal father and a normal mother like me."

The actor-politician has been in a relationship with Yash since 2020. The two welcomed their first child, Yishaan, in August 2021 at Kolkata's Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital. Yash was spotted carrying the newborn. In 2021, when Nusrat gave birth to Yishaan, she also made her relationship with Yash official on social media. Yash also took to his official social media handle to update fans about Nusrat. He wrote, "For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat's health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well."

In the year 2019, Nusrat Jahan had tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey. In June 2021, she said that their marriage was invalid under Indian laws.

Image: Instagram/@nusratchirps