West Bengal Ban On The Kerala Story: SC Agrees To Hear Plea By Producers On May 12

The makers of The Kerala Story approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the West Bengal government to ban the screening of the movie in the state. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on Friday, May 12.

Challenging the Mamata Banerjee-led government’s decision to ban the movie in the state, the filmmakers approached the apex court invoking Article 32 of the Constitution, stating that the state government has no power to ban The Kerala Story as it has got approval from the Central Board of Film Certification and has been certified for public viewing.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before the bench comprising of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha by senior advocate Harish Salve. On behalf of the producer, senior advocate Harish Salve demanded an early hearing.

Appearing on behalf of the producer, senior advocate Harish Salve said that the movie is already banned in West Bengal and because of the ban, the filmmakers are suffering financial losses. “If the hearing is delayed then other states can also impose a ban,” he added.

The development came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' in the state to avoid 'any incident of hatred and violence'.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday, May 9, rejected the pleas seeking a stay on the release of the film The Kerala Story for the second time. Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film was released on May 5 amid outrage.

Rejecting the plea, the apex court bench said, "Think about the producer, think about the actors. You must be very careful about staying film. The market will decide if it is not up to the mark.”

Mamata bans The Kerala Story

Putting a ban on the screening of the controversial The Kerala Story in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the prohibition on the film is imposed as the movie is "likely to cause a breach of peace" in the state. Announcing its decision to ban the movie, the Banerjee-led state government issued a notification and stated that the film is being restricted to avoid "any incident of hatred or violence in Bengal”.

So far, West Bengal is the only state to impose a ban the film, which portrays the story of three women who were forcefully converted to Islam and were trafficked to the camps of the extremist organisation ISIS.