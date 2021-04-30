What Happened To Director K. V. Anand? Everything That You Need To Know About Him

Director K. V. Anand passed away at the age of 54 today. Director K. V. Anand's age, at the time of his passing, was 54 years. Ever since the regional film industry has learned about his passing, the likes of Allu Arjun, Prithviraj, Mohanlal, and Santosh Sivan, amongst others have taken to their respective social media handles in order to offer their condolences and prayers to the late K. V. Anand's family. This article will essentially take a dive into what happened to director K. V. Anand and will also briefly gloss over some of director K. V. Anand's movies that one can remember him by.

So, what happened to director K. V. Anand?

Tamil director and filmmaker K. V. Anand reportedly passed away after succumbing to a heart attack near his residence in Chennai during the early hours of Friday, 30th April 2021. Reportedly, the director had driven himself to a nearby hospital during the early hours of today, but he was declared dead by 3 am. More details regarding Director K. V. Anand's death are awaited from official sources. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

A little about director K. V Anand:

Anand had started his career as a photojournalist. In the years that followed his initial years into the media industry, KV Anand began assisting noted cinematographers such as PC Sreeram in films such as Meera, Devar Magan, Gopura Vasalile, Amaran and Thiruda Thiruda, to name a few. Anand got his big break when Sreeram recommended his name for the Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath in 1994, the film that earned Anand a National Film Award for his work on it. KV Anand helmed films like Kana Kandaen, Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Anegan, Kavan and Kaappaan. K. V Anand is survived by his two daughters, namely Sneha and Sadhana.

South Indian film fraternity mourns the demise of K. V. Anand:

Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman , brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember & missed . Condolences to the near , dear & family .

Rest in Peace Sir . #KVAnand pic.twitter.com/V6ombIxZcy — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2021

Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. K.V. Anand sir you will be missed forever. Prayers for the departed soul. Pranams ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/q84wsusJDq — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 30, 2021

A gentle kind honest man has passed away. A very sweet man full of life love and joy. K.v anand sir .. gone too soon sir. Too soon. My condolences to his family. Rest in peace k.v sir. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 30, 2021