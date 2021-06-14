What Happened To Sanchari Vijay? Kannada Actor In A Critical Condition

In a shocking development, National film award winner and Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay, who met with a road accident in Bengaluru, is critical, his brother Siddhesh Kumar informed on Sunday. The accident took place as the bike he was on, skidded after a disbalance.

While speaking to the media, the actor's brother said, "He is in a coma after the accident. He sustained serious head injuries leading to internal bleeding. Doctors say the next 48 hours are critical for him."

As per reports, the accident took place late Friday night due to which he has reportedly sustained injuries on the right side of his brain and his thigh region. Police reportedly said that Vijay was riding pillion on his friend Nanveen's bike (Yamaha FZ) when it skidded and hit a light pole at JP Nagar's 7th Phase.

'He is in a serious condition': Hospital

In an official statement, the hospital said, "Mr. Vijay was involved in a road traffic accident on 12-6-2021 at 11:45 pm. He was brought to Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road soon after the accident. He was in a serious condition when we received him in the Emergency Department. A CT scan of the brain was done which showed very severe brain injury in addition to a subdural hematoma (brain bleeding)."

"An immediate brain surgery was done to remove the brain hemorrhage. Currently, he is in the Neuro ICU with full life support. He continues to be in a coma state and is very critical. We are monitoring his medical condition constantly and are providing him with the best possible treatment," the hospital's statement added.

The actor's friend Naveen informed the police that his bike skidded due to wet roads after rain. After the major accident, the actor and his friend were taken to a nearby hospital as Naveen got his leg fractured and Vijay underwent surgeries for leg and brain injuries, said reports.

Sanchari Vijay is known for his award-winning movie 'Naanu AvanallaAvalu' (I'm not him, her).

(With Agency Inputs)

