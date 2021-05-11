What Happened To TNR? Popular Telugu Anchor And Journalist Who Succumbed To COVID

T Narsimha Reddy or TNR was a popular Journalist and a Telugu actor who recently passed away due to COVID-19. The actor-journalist was quite active online before he was tested positive for COVID-19 and even released a video clip of himself asking all his fans and followers to follow coronavirus protocols.

What happened to TNR?

For those who are unaware of what happened to TNR, his age was 45 when he passed away battling COVID-19 while availing the treatment in a hospital at Hyderabad. After observing a few mild symptoms around 8 days ago, he managed to calm it through medicines. However, later the situation went out of control when he began experiencing breathing issues. The actor-journalist was then hospitalised and was later diagnosed with the virus. As his oxygen level kept falling down, it was decided to keep him on a ventilator. Later on, when he began experiencing some serious breathing issues, the oxygen level in his body decreased drastically that led him to lose his life.

T Narasimha Reddy was not only a popular actor and a journalist but also ran a show called Frankly with TNR where he held interviews of several celebrities. The actor’s last video was posted a while ago before he was tested positive for COVID-19 in which he first requested everyone to follow the protocols and added how he was not stepping out of the house. He even mentioned how he was using the valuable time at home in practising Yoga and Pranayama and even added that he was spending a lot of his time reading books. Further, he even asked his fans to train their children to face all kinds of situations in the future and urged them not to panic through the current pandemic situation. He even asked them not to believe any fake coronavirus rumours being spread on social media.

More on TNR’s movies

TNR was known for his variety of roles in the Telugu cinema in which he essayed some of the popular supporting roles in his entire career. Some of the best-known TNR’s movies include Subrahmanyapuram, Falaknuma Das, Savaari, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, George Reddy, Jathi Ratnalu, HIT, and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya.

IMAGE: STILL FROM IDREAM TELUGU MOVIES YT VIDEO

