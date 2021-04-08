What Is 'Vakeel Saab' Release Date On Amazon Prime Video? Know About Its Plot

Amazon Prime Video subscribers will soon get to watch Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab. The movie stars Agnyaathavaasi actor in the lead role with Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj among others. So, what is Vakeel Saab release date on Amazon Prime?

What is Vakeel Saab release date on Amazon Prime?

Viewers can watch Vakeel Saab online on Amazon Prime Video on April 9, 2021. The film was scheduled to release earlier in 2020 but had to be postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Vakeel Saab will be available to the Indian audience at 1:30 p.m. IST.

The plot of 'Vakeel Saab'

Vakeel Saab is a remake of the Bollywood movie Pink starring Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. Pawan Kalyan will take on the role of a lawyer named Advocate Satyadev who wants to bring justice to a group of three girls who are sexually assaulted by a group of three boys.

Prakash Raj plays the antagonist and the lawyer representing the group of boys named Advocate Nanda. Singer and actor Shruti Haasan will be making a special appearance in the movie. Naresh, Mukesh Rishi, Dev Gill, Vamsi Krishna, Anasuya Bhardwaj are among many other characters who will be a part of the upcoming movie.

Vakeel Saab is helmed by Venu Sriram who has also written the story. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor were a part of the panel of producers of the movie. P.S. Vinod has managed the cinematography while the music is composed by S. Thaman. The trailer for Vakeel Saab has already received more than 36 million views on YouTube.

Other releases on Amazon Prime Video in April

In the month of April, viewers can expect an original series by Amazon Prime Video titled THEM which will be a limited series. In the following weeks, Amazon Prime Video will introduce Paranormal Activity 4, Spontaneous, Burden, Terror's Advocate and many other movies and shows. French-comedy drama film and Golden Globe award-winning movie The Artist will also be a part of Amazon Prime Video's April 2021, releases. Stay tuned to know more about Amazon Prime Video's latest movies and shows.

(Promo Image Source: Vakeel Saab Screengrab)