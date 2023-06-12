What Will Decide The Fate Of Adipurush At The Box Office?

As Adipurush inches closer to its theatrical release, the film continues to generate heavy buzz on social media. Last month, the makers unveiled the film’s trailer, which was well-received by the audience. The response so far reasonably brings the expectation that the film will earn well at the box office. We asked critics and analysts their thoughts on the much-hyped Adipurush.

Will Adipurush benefit from the blockbuster image of Prabhas?

(Prabas playing the role of Raghava in Adipurush. | Image: Twitter)

After starring in two blockbuster pan India films, Baahubali and its sequel, Prabhas has made a name for himself as a big-budget, but bankable hero. Some of his other superhits include Varsham (2004), Chhatrapati (2005) and Mirchi (2013).

However, one of Prabhas’s last films, Saaho (2019), was criticised for its weak plot and poor performance of the actors. Despite criticism, the film grossed around ₹407- 439 crore against a budget of ₹350 crore. Then there’s Radhe Shyam (2022), which introduced the fresh pairing of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, but earned around only ₹200 - 214 crore at the box office against its approximate budget of ₹300 crore. Prabhas’s star power therefore can’t be considered a steady factor that determines the fate of a film.

Will Kriti Sanon’s all-new Sita-avatar draw in fans?

(Kriti Sanon as Sita in Adipurush. | Image: @kritisworld/Twitter)

Ever since the trailer released, Kriti Sanon has been receiving rave reviews for her appearance as Sita. Fans are extremely excited to see Sanon in her all-new, mythological avatar - which is a far cry from the quirky, girl-next-door roles that the actress is generally known and loved for. It will be interesting to see if fans are equally drawn to theatres to watch their favourite star reinvent herself as Sita, with Adipurush.

Kriti-Prabhas dating rumours - a crowd puller?

(Prabhas and Kriti Sanon at Adipurush promotions | Image: @kriti_admirer/Twitter)

For a while, the internet has been abuzz with the rumour that Prabhas and Kriti are dating, though the duo have rubbished rumours. However, Ajay Brahmatmaj says that fans know these rumours are untrue. He added that when two actors start working together, there is always a buzz that they are romantically involved with each other. However, Brahmatmaj clarified that fans don’t want to see the pair’s romantic chemistry. Instead, the real question is whether the duo will be able to recreate the same devotion and emotion on screen as the previous depictions of the Ramayana. He added that Kriti and Prabhas's performances as Ram and Sita will play the prime role in deciding the film’s fate.

A tale as old as time, retold. But is that enough to attract an audience?

(Adipurush based on the epic tale of Ramayana. | Image: @PrabhasTrends43/Twitter)

We asked experts if Adipurush would be able to make history in the mythological genre. Taran Adarsh said, “Adipurush will be compared to Ramanand Sagar’s hit TV show Ramayan. That is a direct comparison.” The last mythological film Sri Rama Rajyam was released 12 years ago. In the past, several movies have been made in the mythological genre, such as Mayabazar, Karnan, Bhakta Prahlad, and Lava Kusa. Some turned out to be commercially successful, while others failed to attract an audience. Ajay Brahmatmaj sums it up for us saying, “Yes, there have been many films in Indian cinema that turned out to be great hits. But nowadays such films are compared not just on the basis of actors’ performance but also movie’s technological performance.” So, while the mythology aspect may work as one of the factors pulling audiences to the theatres, it's not the only one. Aspects such as VFX, soundtracks and editing, among others, will also be decisive elements.

What then, will draw audiences to Adipurush?

(Fans eagerly anticipate the release of Adipurush | Image: @PrabhasWorld/Twitter)

We asked Taran Adarsh if Prabhas and Kriti’s pairing will draw audiences from the north as well as the south. “I think most importantly Ramayan will draw the audience as it is an emotion and not the film,” says Adarsh. Critic Ajay Brahmatmaj also opines that the movie is more about the content than the actors and the director. “It is grand in its own way as it is based on Lord Ram and Goddess Sita,” he said. He added how the plot and the filmmaking would also play a key factor in deciding the fate of the film.

Can Om Raut re-create the box-office success of Tanhaji with Adipurush?

Om Raut’s last directorial venture Tanhaji, starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol, turned out to be a blockbuster film of the year. Its opening day collection stood at ₹16 crore and its lifetime collection was over ₹250 crores. On being asked whether Om Raut could create the same kind of magic with Adipurush at the box office, Taran Adarsh said that the film would have a “very big opening across all the languages”. However, he added that one can't put a number on it yet, as Adipurush's content is more about emotions.

It's all about performance and execution

(Adipurush to get a pan-India release. | Image: @AdipurushFanClub/Twitter)

To sum up, analysts feel that it’s neither star power, not big openings, nor juicy rumours or on-screen chemistry of the co-stars which will be fate-determining factors for a mythological film like Adipurush. If anything, the deciding factor will be how well the story of Ramayana is told on-screen, once again. It also depends on how well Prabhas and Sanon embody the pristine relationship of Ram and Sita on-screen.

We know that Adipurush has a lot to match up to in terms of audience expectations, which has been set so far by stalwarts like Ramanand Sagar. Will Adipurush be able to recreate the same sense of devotion and mythological magnanimity through its storytelling and performances? We can only tell for sure once Adipurush releases on June 16.