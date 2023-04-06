What's Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Motto For Motivation? Check Out Her Latest Post For Fans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on a whirlwind tour across the country, in lieu of promoting her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. Amidst the barrage of media interactions and press events, Samantha shared a small glimpse in to how she manages her hectic schedule. In a brief Instagram post, she shared the motto which keeps her motivated.

Samantha shares her slogan for motivation

Earlier today, Samantha shared a picture of herself, presumably seated in her vanity van. It was a behind-the-scenes image showing the actress getting ready for the day ahead. Samantha can be seen seated comfortably on a cushioned pink chair, dressed in an off-white button down ethnic set with light pink floral motifs.

The actress seemed to be in the process of getting her hair and makeup done. While her hairstylist smiles cheekily at the camera managing her head full of rollers, Samantha holds a poised expression as she gets her makeup done. Samantha is also evidently multi-tasking as the picture reveals she is about to snack.

The caption for the post read, "Rise up baby!!" followed by the tagged profiles of her hairstylist, makeup artist and the clothing brand she had on. The short caption and single picture though minimal, gave an insight in to how the actress multi-tasks in a day whilst keeping herself motivated through her lengthy and hectic schedule. An additional detail in the post was the song she added - Flooded by KAINA, a song dealing with working through overwhelming feelings. The theme of the song lined up well with Samantha's short but motivating caption.

Samantha is gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam, which will hit theatres on 14 April this year. The film stars her in the titular role along side Dev Mohan who will portray King Dushyanta. She is also filming for her next release, Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda.