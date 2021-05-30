When Allu Arjun Opened About His Phobias, Whether He Has Any Tattoos, And More

Indian actor, Allu Arjun, who recently tested negative for COVID-19, is known for his work in Telugu cinema and dancing abilities. The actor has also won five Filmfare Awards South and three Nandi Awards. He made his movie debut with the film, Gangotri. Allu Arjun's other popular films include Arya, Bunny, Happy, Desamuduru, and many more.

Over the course of his career, the actor has made several appearances for promotions and interviews. One such interaction was when he appeared on Bollywood Life's Youtube channel for their "Google's most searched questions" section, back in Jan 2021. The actor appeared on the channel to promote his then-upcoming film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and answered several interesting questions. Read on further to find out -

Allu Arjun's trivia

Allu Arjun's videos in which the actor answers fans' questions are always appreciated by his huge fanbase as the actor often gives candid answers. In the video from Jan 2021, Allu Arjun was asked to answer the most searched questions about him on Google. The actor answered many fun questions about himself during the interaction.

When the actor was asked if he had any kind of phobias, he responded telling fans that he didn't know if he had any. At first, the actor responded by saying, "not that I'm aware of" and then explained how he's the kind of person who always tries to find his own fears to face them. He then went to clarify saying, he doesn't mean that he didn't have any phobias, however, if he did then he was yet to discover them.

The actor answered many questions like if he knows how to speak Hindi. The actor told fans that he can understand the language, however, does not speak it very often. The actor was also asked if he drinks alcohol to which the actor shyly nodded his head while laughing. However, he did confirm that he does, in fact, drink.

Allu Arjun's tattoos

During the same interaction, Allu Arjun was also asked if he had any tattoos. The actor when on to explain that he had not one, but three tattoos on his body. He even proceeded to show fans one tattoo which was on the wrist of his left arm. The tattoo was a tribute to his beloved wife, Sneha, whose name was inked on his hand.

Image - Allu Arjun's Instagram

