When Amruta Khanvilkar Gave A Peek Into Her Childhood: 'Was A Difficult Kid To Handle'

In 2019, actor Amruta Khanvilkar began the streak of talking about her life through different episodes of her talk show, #AamchiAmruta and the first episode began with her childhood memories and experiences. In the 4-minute clip, she opened up about her early days.

Amruta had said that she was born in a typical middle class Maharashtrian joint family to parents Ajith and Gauri Khanvilkar. She had added that her dad was a tailor and that he had a two-storeyed shop in Girgaum, wherein her grandfather and his partner used to work there. She had continued that her mother was also from Mulund and that they were always "Mumbai people".

In the video, she had further said, “We lived in Ville Parle, in a joint family. My dad, his four sisters, grandparents. We stayed in that apartment for many years. My dad used to travel to Girgaum from Ville Parle. Our house was like a typical Maharashtrian home. Around the 80s we lived there, but then we shifted because dad’s sisters got married. I went to a school called Mahilasang and what a kid I was! I was a very difficult kid to handle. They wanted a guy, but in the girl’s face, they’ve got a guy, this I cannot handle, my mom said.”

The actor had then said that she had the habit of telling everybody everything. When she saw her mom and dad fight, she used to go tell it to her teacher in school, Amruta had remarked. “One day, the principal called my parents. Is everything alright in your home? After that, my parents called me All India Radio. My childhood was extremely mischievous," she had concluded.

Amruta Khanvilkar's Instagram has glimpses of her personal and professional whereabouts, She was last seen in the film Malang, in which she played the role of Teresa Rodrigues, alongside Kunal Kemmu, Disha Patani, among others. She was also a part of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. During her stint in the show, she often hit the headlines for her fun charisma and dedication towards the stunts.

