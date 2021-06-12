When Amruta Khanvilkar Shared Her Love For Cooking With Her Fans On Social Media

Amruta Khanvilkar is a popular Marathi actor who has cemented her place in the film industry with her performances. While people know of her skills as an actor, what many people do not know is that she is equally skilled in the kitchen. The actor has a passion for cooking and trying out new things in the kitchen. She also likes to feed the people she loves the most. She tries her hand at almost every type of food and cuisine. The actor has cooked so many dishes successfully that she has a highlight reel of the best recipes she has cooked to date. Let us have a look at Amruta Khanvilkar’s photos that highlight her skills as a chef.

Amruta Khanvilkar's photos prove she is a chef

The reel that is titled ‘food’ is full of Amruta Khanvilkar’s videos and photos of the scrumptious meals she has created. She has tried her hand at everything - from Italian to Maharashtrian food. She also makes some delicious street food to have at home. The first picture on her highlight is one of a dish comprising dry chicken and rotis. After this, she cashed in on the popular trend that was going around earlier last year. The trend where everyone was making the famous Dalgona coffee. Amruta Khanvilkar showed her rendition of the coffee and it looked great with a thick and frothy layer of coffee swimming on a bed of milk.

The actor also posted a picture of her preparation of chilli garlic noodles. The dish was still in the pan when she took the picture. Her preparation of the dish made it look bright and colourful and rich. Amruta Khanvilkar also tried her hand at desserts and the end result looked outstanding. One of the desserts she made was for her mother who’s favourite dish was pancakes with ice cream. She said she had made the dish to return the favour of her mom making her, her favourite meal. She also created a concoction of biscuits, Nutella and ice cream which she said was inspired by someone special. Overall, there are a plethora of dishes that she has tried out and they all seem to have come out really well.

IMAGE: AMRUTA KHANVILKAR'S INSTAGRAM

