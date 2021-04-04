When Anushka Shetty And Her Mother Were All Smiles In A Happy Selfie; See Duo's Unseen Pic

Anushka Shetty has gained major recognition in the south film industry with her varied roles across a number of genres. She has been praised for her acting performances and the variety of roles she plays. Apart from acting skills, Anushka Shetty also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media. Here's a look when Anushka Shetty flashed a wide smile with her mother in an adorable picture.

In the picture, Anushka Shetty is seen smiling for a selfie with her mother. The uncanny resemblance between the duo is visible in the picture. Anushka Shetty posted the picture with the caption, "When we look into our mother's eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth. Love you Amma".

Fans in a huge number appreciated Anushka Shetty's Instagram post. Several users posted heart and love emoticons appreciating the picture. One of the users also wrote beautiful lines about motherly love.

Anushka Shetty shares happy family picture on parents' wedding anniversary

On the occasion of Anushka Shetty's parents' wedding anniversary, she shared a family picture. In the picture shared by her, the trio flashed a wide smile for the camera in South Indian ethnic wear. While Anushka donned a sheer white saree with a chunky golden border, her mother opted for a dark-green Kanjeevaram saree with hints of gold. On the other hand, her father kept it casual in a white shawl over a dhoti. Posting the picture on her Instagram handle, Anushka wrote: "Happy wedding anniversary Papa & Amma".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will next be seen in the historical drama movie Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is being directed by Mani Ratnam and is one of the most anticipated projects of the actor. The movie also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It is slated to release this year. Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is based on the Tamil novel of the same. The critically acclaimed novel is written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The novel is divided into five volumes and focuses on the life of Arulmozhivarman. Arulmozhivarman went on to become one of the greatest Chola emperors named Rajaraja Chola I. Other details about this upcoming film are still under wraps, an official announcement can be expected soon.

