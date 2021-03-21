When Anushka Shetty Featured In Tamil And Telugu Versions Of A Movie

Anushka Shetty has been part of the south film industry for a long time working across a number of genres. She has been praised for her acting performances and the variety of roles she plays. From playing complex characters to playing a role in light-hearted comedies to action thrillers, Anushka Shetty has portrayed numerous characters and a range of emotions on screen. Many of her films have been made in Tamil as well as Telugu cinemas. Thus, here's a list of popular films where the actor was seen in both Telugu as well as Tamil versions.

When Anushka Shetty featured in Telugu and Tamil versions

Baahubali Series

The Baahubali series skyrocketed the actor's fame in the film industry. The film went on to become a major blockbuster and thus Anushka Shetty was praised for her acting role as Devsena in the films. The entire series was released in Tamil as well as Telugu and saw the actors deliver performances in both languages.

Inji Iduppazhagi and Size Zero

Anushka Shetty played a vital character in both these films which dealt with several issues. The film was a romantic comedy and was shot simultaneously in both languages. Both the films became a huge hit and fans loved the performances by the actors in the movie.

Bhaagamathie

The horror/thriller film Bhaagamathie came as a huge blockbuster upon its initial release in Telugu. The film was also shot in Tamil and became a huge success. Anushka Shetty was praised for her role in the film, which later went on to get a Bollywood remake titled Durgamati. The Hindi remake of the film featured Bhumi Pednekar in the titular role.

Nishabdam & Silence

One of Anushka Shetty’s recent releases that came out this year was the film Silence in Tamil. The actor played the role of Sakshi in both versions of the film, Silence in Tamil and Nishabdam in Telugu. The actor received a massive appreciation for her film. Anushka Shetty also became famous for giving back to back hits after her Tamil and Telugu release of Bhaagamathie in 2018, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in 2019 and Nishabdam & Silence in 2020.