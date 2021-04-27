When AR Muragadoss Revealed Vijay's Prediction About 'Sarkar' Facing Controversies

AR Muragadoss and Vijay had once come together for the film Sarkar which became a huge hit at the time. However, the film's political background and narrative got the makers into some controversies. AR Muragadoss in one interview back in 2020 revealed that the controversies that followed Sarkar were something that Vijay had already predicted before the release of the film. In an exclusive by Sify, the director spoke and revealed how the actor told him well in advance that the film will follow a controversial period post its release.

Director AR Muragadoss and Vijay have worked together in a couple of films delivering major hits throughout the years. The duo was caught up in controversy over the film Mersal where a single dialogue within the movie caused a controversy. The director AR Muragadoss at the time revealed that when all of the controversies were mounting for Mersal, Vijay met with the director and spoke to him about their next film which was Sarkar.

AR Muragadoss further said that Vijay met him at his office and told him about the ongoing Mersal controversy. The actor continued and told the director that while Mersal has just one controversial aspect when it comes to the dialogue, Sarkar may just have too many controversies as compared to Mersal. AR Muragadoss told in the interview that Vijay pointed out that Sarkar is full of politics and will therefore incite a few controversies. He then asked the director if he is ready to face them. Vijay at the time told AR Murugadoss that he as an actor can handle the controversy that may come, but wanted to make sure whether AR Muragadoss too was on board to handle the controversies that would eventually follow.

The director assured the actor that they will face whatever comes their way. Eventually, the film did release, and as Vijay had predicted, the film was met with a couple of controversies. The director then said that due to Vijay’s prediction prior to the film's release, he wasn't disappointed by the controversies that came along, and neither did the whole issue surrounding the film bother him too much.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in the film Master. The movie was received with tremendous praise and appreciation from fans of the actor. The past four films by the actor have gone on to become huge hits which fans have often praised. The actor is currently filming for his next film, for which fans of the actor seemed very excited following his blockbuster streak.