When AR Rahman's Compositions Created Magic For Gautham Menon's Movies

Music Maestro AR Rahman has composed memorable and critically acclaimed soundtracks for various movies over the years. AR Rahman's collaboration with director Gautham Menon has proved to be a successful one for the composer as he received various accolades for his work in Gautham Menon's movies. The duo has collaborated and worked together on various projects like Ye Maaya Chesave and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. Here is a list of Gautham Menon's movies that AR Rahman composed music for:

1. Ye Maaya Chesave

This was the sixth time that A. R. Rahman composed music for a Telugu film and the fourth time that he composed the entire soundtrack for a Telugu film. The movie's soundtrack marked Rahman's comeback to Telugu cinema after six years. Ye Maaya Chesave was one of the most anticipated soundtracks of Rahman. Over the years, the Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni starrer has achieved cult status and is known for its music. The soundtrack turned out to be Rahman's most successful soundtracks and is his most successful Telugu album. The composer also won his first Filmfare Award in Telugu.

2. Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa

The movie marks AR Rahman's collaboration with Gautham Menon for the first time. The album was ranked among the best musicals of 2010. Featuring Silambarasan and Trisha in the lead roles, the movie was the Tamil version of Ye Maaya Chesave. The same soundtrack was also used for the Hindi remake of the movie Ekk Deewana Tha, which was also directed by Gautham Menon.

3. Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada

The movie stars actors like Silambarasan and Manjima Mohan in lead roles. The movie was simultaneously made in Telugu as Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo with Naga Chaitanya and Manjima in lead roles. The soundtrack was composed by AR Rahman while the lyrics were penned by Thamarai. Rahman won the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director – Tamil for his work in the movie.

4. Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo

The movie was simultaneously made in Tamil as Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada with actors like Silambarasan and Manjima Mohan in lead roles The soundtrack album consists of five songs composed by AR Rahman. His original songs for the Tamil version were held without any change in the Telugu version of the soundtrack. The Telugu lyrics were penned by Ananta Sriram, Rakendu Mouli, Krishna Chaitanya, and Sreejo.

Source: AR Rahman's IG