When Dhanush Opened About Differences In Working On A Hollywood Film Vs Indian Film

Actor Dhanush predominantly works in Tamil cinema but has also been a part of a Hindi film as well as an English film. He made his debut in Bollywood with the film Raanjhanaa, along with actor Sonam Kapoor, and received a positive response from the audience as well as critics. Dhanush starred in an English language French film The Extraordinary Journey of a Fakir, directed by Ken Scott. While speaking to a media house, Dhanush opened up about his experience of working for an English film, as compared to Indian films.

Dhanush opens up about his experiences in the film industry

Actor Dhanush, while speaking to Pinkvilla, was asked about the differences when it comes to working in a Hollywood film and Indian films. He said that working for a Hollywood film was similar to working for any Tamil film. He added that there were a few technical and production differences here and there but overall, it was the same. Dhanush also added that as an actor he had to go on floors and perform, which was the same as working for all the three language films he has been a part of, which is Hollywood, Bollywood, and Tamil cinema. During the interview, Dhanush also spoke about his family. He opened up about his father-in-law and said that although they have never spoken about work that much, he has always supported him. He also opened up about his wife, who has supported him and handled his work stress. He said that without his wife, he would not have achieved great things in life.

More on Dhanush's movies

Dhanush’s film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir was based on a novel written by Romain Puertolas, which was originally written in French. The film was shot in various locations including India, Brussels, Paris, and Rome. The film released in 2019 in 6 different languages. The film follows the story of a Fakir named Ajatashatru who swindles people for a living and manages to fly to Paris in search of his father. On his journey, he meets a woman named Marie and falls in love with her, and soon witnesses his life turning upside down.

