Dhvanit Thaker has been one of the prominent RJs in the industry and has always had an amazing relationship with his listeners. The RJ is known for his amazing take on life and the several segments he has on his radio show. During the end of 2020, which to many seemed like an awful year, Dhvanit Thaker posted an IGTV video in which he reflected upon several things. The RJ shared the video on social media and captioned the video calling it the Morning Mantra of the Year.

When Dhvanit Thaker posted about his morning mantra for 2021

He began the video by showcasing several hashtags where people called 2020 a bad and a cursed year. Amid all of the hate that 2020 received, he proposed a list of questions that he prepared for everyone to reflect upon as they embarked on the new year which was 2021. He thus told fans to answer each question and reflect on their answers. He asked the first question, which was what was the one thing in their life that did not feel right. For the next question, Dhvanit Thaker asked listeners which was the one thing they wanted to d but never did. The series of questions carried on with the third question being about the biggest lesson one had learnt in 2020. This was followed by the fourth question in which Dhvanit asked fans about their most memorable minute of 2020.

The RJ continued to then ask the fifth question about the most important person in one’s life and if the person knew their importance in that individual’s life. The questions that follow next were about the one thing the person did in 2020 that they couldn’t do for a long time, or what skill they learnt in 2020. The RJ then went on to ask several such questions like, who had been a positive influence on oneself or who had a negative influence on oneself. He then asked if the person or persons knew about their effect on the individual. Thaker then asked if the person had lived for themselves in 2020 or had lived for others entirely. He then asked if the listener had changed from the person they were a month ago and what new thing they learnt during that process of change if they did so. He then also presented a question that had listeners describe 2020 in one word, followed by asking fans about that one idea they would want to implement in 2021. He then finally presented his last question, asking his fans if they were happy and content. He hoped for them to stay such and if they were not, he prayed for 2021 to bring them joy.