When Diljit Dosanjh Grooved To Bhangra Music At 4 Am In The Morning; Watch

Diljit Dosanjh is a versatile actor, singer, and performer, but what he is mostly known and loved for is his refreshing unapologetic nature and his honesty. He has been vocal about his love for the Punjabi culture and has used his platform to promote it. He also has an entertainment company that encourages Punjabi artists to showcase their prowess. A few years ago the actor and singer had done something that once again highlighted his love for his culture and heritage but this time he did it with a twist and even went viral doing it. Have a look at Diljit Dosanjh's video which had become an internet sensation.

Diljit Dosanjh's 4 am Bhangra

Back in 2018, everyone was talking about Diljit Dosanjh for his great performances and his refreshing attitude. People were also talking about a video of his that had gone viral on the internet. In the video, Diljit Dosanjh is seen dancing to an upbeat Punjabi number. He is full of energy and is performing some traditional Bhangra moves. What made the video stand out, even more, was the fact that it was created at four in the morning. In Diljit Dosanjh’s video, he reveals that it is four in the morning, but he shows no sign of slowing down. The actor is wearing a t-shirt from his Entertainment company called D6 while he dances happily.

Diljit Dosanjh’s video was very appreciated by the audience and they were thoroughly amused by it. People asked him what had gotten into him to be grooving at 4 am. Others said that seeing him dance made them want to groove too. Most people commented expressing their love and appreciation for Diljit Dosanjh. Many people also commented using emojis ranging from the laughing face to the heart emoji.

The Punjabi singer has several hit songs in both the Punjabi and Bollywood industries. When Diljit Dosanjh's songs Dil, Ishq Ho Gaya, Back 2 Basics, and G.O.A.T. were released, they became best-selling hits and won him instant recognition. Diljit Dosanjh's popularity in the movie industry was aided by films like Ambarsariya, Sardaarji 2, and Punjab 1984. The actor will star in Jodi, a Punjabi love story that will be released later this year.

IMAGE- DILJIT DOSANJH'S INSTAGRAM

