When Director Ranjith Said Mammootty Did The Film 'Kaiyoppu' Without Remuneration

Veteran actor Mammootty has been a part of several iconic flicks in his illustrious career. He has also worked with director Ranjith and the duo's films Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, Pranchiyettan And The Saint, Kaiyoppu, Black, among others, went on to become hits. Back in 2020, filmmaker Ranjith had recalled working with the superstar in 2007 for his film, Kaiyoppu.

When Ranjith said Mammootty acted in Kaiyoppu without remuneration

In an interview with Mathrubhumi Star and Style, Ranjith had mentioned that Mammootty acted in Kaiyoppu without remuneration. He referred to the actor as his elder brother and said that he shared the thread of his movie titled Kaiyoppu with Mammotty and Siddique after completing Ravanaprabhu. Ranjith spoke about how Mammootty reacted after he told him that he was planning to shoot the movie on a low budget.

After this, Ranjith added that Mammootty asked him about the number of days that were needed for the shooting of the lead role of Balachandran. Even before he could say anything, Ranjith remarked that he replied to the actor by saying that he won’t be able to meet his remuneration. However, Mammootty responded that he only wanted to know about the number of shooting days and not remuneration. Ranjith continued that the actor surprised him as he arrived for the shooting without taking remuneration and he also made no demands for transportation expense. The filmmaker recalled completing the shoot of Kaiyoppu within 14 days.

In 2020, Mammootty appeared in the film, Shylock, helmed by Ajai Vasudev, alongside Meena, Rajkiran. The film follows the story of how a producer Prathapa Varma indulges in an ugly spat with his boss and moneylender after the former fails to pay back. In 2021, he will be seen in The Priest, directed by Jofin T Chacko. The film also features Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan and Jagadish in prominent roles. He will be seen in the upcoming outing Bheeshma Parvam for which Amal Neerad has given the screenplay. The first look posters of Mammootty’s movie garnered massive love from moviegoers.