When Divya Spandana, Ex-Congress Social Media Head, Deleted Her Twitter, Instagram Handles

Nearly after three years after quitting the social media department of Congress, Kanna actress Divya Spandana aka Ramya on August 31 announced her comeback, although not in politics, but in cinema again. Taking a different route, the former Congress media head floated her production house, named Apple Box Studios. With this, she will also be bankrolling two films, which will be distributed by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj of KRG Studios.

Notably, back in 2019, Congress’ social media manager Divya Spandana made headlines after she deleted her verified Twitter and Instagram accounts. Following the news of her leaving the social media platform, speculations rose on whether she quit the social media team of the grand old party.

Besides this, Actor Ramya also removed her bio from Twitter which described her as the social media head of Congress. However, the social media manager of the party after quitting the micro-blogging platform when asked by news agency ANI, if she has left the social media team of the Congress, she rejected the claims saying, "Your source is wrong."

After Divya Spandana aka Ramya logged off from Twitter in 2019, she went incommunicado and no official confirmation was given on her position in the party's social media team. However, three months later some light was shed on the matter, when she was replaced by Rohan Gupta as the chairperson of its social media department in September 2019.

AICC in a statement announced the appointment of Rohan Gupta as the new chairperson of the social media department with immediate effect. Earlier, Rohan Gupta served as a media coordinator for the party. He also headed the social media department of the Gujarat Congress.

"Congress president has appointed Rohan Gupta as the new chairperson of the social media department with immediate effect," official communication from the party said.

'Congress instructed its workers to troll': Ex-Congress social media head

Earlier in May this year, Divya Spandana after around three years of her leaving the social media department of Congress alleged that Congress instructed its workers to troll her on for the statement she made against Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.

Taking to Twitter, the ex-Congress social media head wrote, "So the 'office' has circulated these messages among the congress leaders and volunteers asking them to troll me. Save yourself the trouble — I’ll do it myself. (sic)”. She also attached a series of screenshots that showed various messages in English and Kannada allegedly circulated to troll her.

So the ‘office’ has circulated these messages among the congress leaders & volunteers asking them troll me. Save yourself the trouble- I’ll do it myself. @srivatsayb @DKShivakumar — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) May 11, 2022

Taking to Twitter on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, she said that she will be making her debut as a film producer, under her boutique production house AppleBox Studios, which makes theatrical films as well as OTT and web series. The ex-Congress social media head also revealed that she is currently producing two films that will be distributed by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj of KRG Studios.

Image: Facebook/@DivyaSpandana/Ramya