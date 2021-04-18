When Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Shared Her Favourite Cuisine And Dish

Back in 2019 when Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was promoting her show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala with co-star Rajeev Khandelwal, she had shared the dishes and cuisines that she was really fond of. In a throwback interview with Spotboye, the two co-stars had opened up on all things food and their experience of working on a show that was about food and cooking. Divyanka Tripathi had revealed that she had had a great experience working on the show right from when she had heard the script. She had said that the script was challenging and that was what had drawn her in even more. The chance to do something new drew her in. She had also shared what she loved to eat during the interaction.

When Divyanka Tripathi talked about all things food

The first thing the actor had revealed was the first-ever dish that she had ever cooked was a pumpkin dish. She had said that her mother who usually never let her into the kitchen asked her to cook. She had shared that her mother, who had been unwell as she was carrying Divyanka’s younger brother at the time, had told her to cook the meal for the day. The actor had also revealed that she was absolutely flabbergasted but her mother guided her step by step from getting into the kitchen to turning on the stove. When asked about her favourite dish, Divyanka Tripathi was quick to answer. She had said, “Dal Baati Churma made by my mother” was her favourite thing to eat.

The next thing she was asked was which restaurant was her favourite. She had replied by saying, “Me and Vivek are fond of Rajasthani Thali these days. I used to love it since the beginning but now maine Vivek ko bhi shauk laga diya hai. (Now I have made Vivek Dahiya a fan as well). She had continued by saying, “We both love to go Maharaja Bhog. So when Vivek was not keeping well recently, he was so missing the Rajasthani Thali. We usually wait for the day when they serve baati in the Thali, we love visiting on those days.” She was even asked to reveal what was the one thing she did not like to eat and she had shared that it was a thing that most other people loved. She had said that the one thing she did not like eating were mangoes.