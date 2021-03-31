When Does Karthi And Rashmika Mandanna's Movie 'Sulthan' Release? Here's More About It

Since the release of the trailer of Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna movie Sulthan, fans cannot keep calm and are excited for the release of the movie. The trailer, which released on March 24, shows Karthi in a never seen before role. The movie marks the debut of Rashmika Mandanna in the Tamil film industry. Fans are excited to see the chemistry between the lead actors. The film is produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The film also features actors like Napolean, Lal, Yogi Babu, Haresh Peradi, Ramachandra Raju, and Nawab Shah. If you are excited to watch the movie, read further to know Sulthan movie’s release date.

When will Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna movie Sulthan release?

Actor Karthi is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus and the fans are excited to see him back on screen. The trailer shows the journey of two rivals and how the hatred is being passed down to the upcoming generation. Karthi will play the role of Sulthan Jr who will continue the legacy of his father. On the other hand, Rashmika will play the role of Karthi's love interest. The trailer looks promising with action scenes and songs too. The movie is set to release on April 2, 2021. Karthi also took to his Twitter to announce the release date for the film. Check out the trailer and Karthi's tweet about Sulthan movie’s release date.

Get to know more about 'Sulthan' movie's cast members

Karthi works predominately in the Tamil film industry and has won three Filmfare Awards South, an Edison Award, a SIIMA Award, and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award. He is a younger brother of Suriya and has appeared in movies like Madras (2014), Thozha (2016), Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017), Kadaikutty Singam (2018) and Kaithi (2019). On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna, who will play the role of Rukmani, works predominantly in Telugu and Kannada-language films. With this film, she will step into the Tamil film industry. She has appeared in movies like Chalo (2018), Geetha Govindam (2018), Yajamana (2019), Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020) and Bheeshma (2020).

Promo Image Source: Still From Sulthan trailer