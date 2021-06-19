When Dulquer Salmaan Revealed What Excited Him The Most About Being An Actor; Read

Indian actor, Dulquer Salmaan, predominantly works in Malayalam language films, although the actor has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi language films. The son of legendary actor Mammootty, Dulquer has been the recipient of four Filmfare Awards South and one Kerala State Film Award, so far in his career. Some of Dulquer Salmaan's films include ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, Hindi films like Karwaan, The Zoya Factor, and many more.

When Dulquer Salmaan explained what excited him about acting

While awaiting the release of the Bollywood film, The Zoya Factor, in which the actor appeared alongside Sonam Kapoor, the actor conducted a candid interview with filmibeat. During the 2019 interview, Dulquer got pretty candid about several topics in his life. At one point the actor was asked:

You have played varied roles and dabbled with cinema belonging to different languages in your career. What excites you most about acting apart from the fact that you get to live different lives on the big screen?

In the candid interview, Dulquer proceeded to answer the question, talking about what he thought the best part about being an actor was. He mentioned how he enjoyed "discovering different parts of our country" and the world. He explained how he loved learning about different cultures and learning new languages.

Salmaan mentioned how the prospect of learning new languages excited him, as he "likes languages" and that it was the "most rewarding thing" for him. Salmaan also explained why he felt this way, talking about how people express "differently in different languages". He mentioned how he believed that expressing love in languages like Tamil and Hindi felt more meaningful to him as the two languages had more words than Malayalam, which made it easier to express.

The actor also mentioned how when he did films in different languages, he often got to "explore these things" and "express them differently".

Dulquer Salmaan's latest projects

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has a number of projects awaiting, and in different languages no less. The actor is all set to appear in two upcoming Malayalam films, namely Kurup and Salute. Both films have finished filming, however, have yet to disclose the release dates.

Dulquer Salmaan will also appear next in the Tamil-language romantic comedy film, Hey Sinamika, which has also reportedly finished filming. In addition, the actor has also signed the upcoming Telugu film, Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha, for which the actor has yet to begin shooting.

