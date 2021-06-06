When Harrdy Sandhu Shared Details Of His First Relationship As Well As His First Crush

Harrdy Sandhu is an Indian cricketer turned singer and actor. He has a wide and loyal fan following and he is now making a move into the field of cinema as well. Back in 2019, during a promotional interview, Harrdy Sandhu was asked to reveal the details of his love life and disclose how romantic he was as a person. He was also asked the details of his first relationship and who his first crush was. If you are interested in finding this out, read on to know the details.

Harrdy Sandhu spills the details of his love life

In the interview with Filmy Mirchi, Harrdy Sandhu was asked to reveal the workings of his love life. He had answered all the questions honestly and with humour. The singer had not try to hide anything and was very frank. He was asked how old he was when he had his first relationship and after a moment of thinking, he said he was fourteen. The interviewer then had asked him if there was anything before that like a crush of something similar and Harrdy had shared that there was. He had said that he was in the ninth grade when he had a crush on his economics teacher’s daughter. He even bunked a Chemistry class to go out and talk to her but the chemistry teacher caught him and he was in quite a lot of trouble after that. He had revealed that nothing ever came out of that crush.

Hardy Sandhu was also asked if he had ever been on a dating app and surprisingly the answer was yes but it was not why most people would expect. Harrdy had revealed that his manager had opened a Tinder profile for him and had even uploaded pictures of him on it. When he sent a message to a girl, the girl did not believe it was actually Harrdy and told his manager to back off. The manager then revealed that the process was part of an integration and not some kind of prank. Harrdy said he himself never opened a profile on a dating app.

IMAGE: HARRDY SANDHU'S INSTAGRAM

