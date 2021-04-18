When Hina Khan Opened Up On The First Scene Shot For Her Bollywood Debut 'Hacked'

Television star Hina Khan is one of the most-followed celebrities in the entertainment world. In a short, throwback interview with Pinkvilla, the actor had previously revealed a few details about her film Hacked and the first scene that the team had shot together. The actor had revealed that in her first-ever sequence for Hacked, she was sharing screen space with the antagonist of the story. The film Hacked had hit the theatres in the year 2020 and marked the Bollywood debut of Hina Khan.

When Hina Khan opened up about the first Hacked scene

Television star Hina Khan had opened up on a few of her first-time experiences in a candid interview with the entertainment portal Pinkvilla. In the short interaction, the actor was asked about the first scene which was shot for her maiden Bollywood project, Hacked. The actor had revealed that the first scene they filmed was the part where she was walking down the hallway of the building with her co-star Rohan Shah. She played the role of Sameera Khanna in the film while Rohan Shah was seen playing the antagonist, Vivek. Hacked was directed by Vikram Bhatt and revolved around the story of a successful lady who is brought down by a young hacker who is madly in love with her.

In the interaction, Hina Khan had also shed some light on when she was introduced to the concept of makeup. The actor had mentioned that initially, she only used kajal on her face and started exploring the rest of her options when she entered college. She eventually learnt that makeup suited her face and she started using it more frequently. Hina Khan had also added that she would often be the epitome of attention in her college whenever she used makeup.

Hina Khan is a well-known actor who is not just famous for her acting skills but also for her fashion sense. The actor revealed in the interview that when her fans looked up to her, in terms of fashion and fitness, it often inspired her to do better. She kept herself driven through the love and support she received from her fans.

Image Courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram