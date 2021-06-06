When Hina Khan Revealed Which Celebrity's Instagram Game She Loved The Most; Find Out

Television actress Hina Khan is one of the top actresses in the television industry. The actress is quite active on her Instagram and keeps her followers updated about her life and work-related projects. In an interview back in 2019, Hina Khan was asked the name of a celebrity whose Instagram game she loved the most, and this is what the actress replied.

Hina Khan reveals which celebrity's Instagram game she loves

In an interview with India Forums, Hina Khan revealed that she liked Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra's Instagram game. She further explained why she liked Priyanka's Instagram feed and said that the Sky Is Pink actress was quite candid and Hina liked that. Hina also said that she once met Priyanka and spoke to her for a long time and really related to her. She also said that Priyanka's 'free spirited' and 'i don't care attitude' is what she liked the most about her.

Hina Khan's latest music video

Hina Khan was recently seen in the music video of Baarish Ban Janna. The music video also featured actor Shaheer Sheikh. The vocals of the song were lent by Payal Dev and Steben Bin. The song was released on 3rd June and already has over 6 million views on Youtube.

Hina Khan comforts her mother

Hina Khan's father passed away a few months ago. The actress has recently shared a post in which she could be seen comforting her mother. Hina shared a series of pictures in which she could be seen wiping her mother's tears. In her caption, she wrote "MAA

Teri Khushi Meri Khwahish.Teri Hifazat Mera Haq..I am no Therapist maa. But I promise, I will look after you, wipe your tears and I will LISTEN..ALWAYS."

A quick look at Hina Khan's career

Hina made her debut through the famous television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara Singhania and soon became a household name. She was a part of the show for 8 years before she quit to work on other projects. She was later seen in various reality TV shows which heightened her popularity. She was next seen in Ekta Kapoor's remake of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as the main antagonist Komolika Chaubey. Hina made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's crime thriller movie Hacked.

