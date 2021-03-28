When Isha Keskar Shared How Her Father Did Want Them To Mourn His Death

Isha Keskar is known for her role as Shanaya from Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. Isha Keskar's father passed away on November 24, 2020. In a throwback interview on Today's Special, she spoke about her father's death and how she and her mother were coping with the same. Isha had said that her dad took his illness very confidently. Take a look at what the actor had to say about their healing process.

Isha Keskar had revealed that her father smoked cigarettes for several years. He knew he would get ill someday because of his smoking habits. Isha had also shared that her father was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2020. The doctors had informed them that they only had 2-4 months with him. Her father was extremely content with his life. He had told her that he had lived his life to the fullest. The actor had shared how he used to say that since he had smoked and consumed alcohol his entire life, his body would respond to it eventually during his old age.

Isha Keskar's father was an atheist and did not want her to give a funeral as a Hindu ritual. He wanted them to get healed soon and start working. He wanted Isha Keskar's family to grow irrespective of what the situation is. In the interaction, the actor also revealed that her father told them that no medication would help him recover from his illness and thus he did not want them to spend their time, money and keep any hopes from him. He was very clear with what he wanted and was practical about the same. He wanted them to stay with him and not hospitalize him. He told all these things to them on the same day he got diagnosed. Isha had mentioned that her family wasn't mentally prepared for the same.

The actor had shared how her father did not want his family to mourn for him. He wanted to go to the beach if he got better. However, his health worsened and they couldn't plan a beach outing. So after his death, before the 10th day, Isha took her mother to a beach in Goa so she would feel better. She partly fulfilled her father's last wish. Isha also shared that coincidently, they witnessed several crows on the 10th day of her father's death, which is a ritual in Hinduism.

