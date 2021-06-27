When Kajal Aggarwal Was Compared To A Younger Version Of Sushmita Sen By Randeep Hooda

Back in 2016, Kajal Aggarwal and Randeep Hooda featured in the romantic drama movie Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. The duo appeared together for an interview to promote their movie, and Randeep spoke about how Kajal reminded him of Sushmita Sen. The actor specified and said that Kajal reminded him of a young version of Sushmita Sen.

Randeep Hooda compared Kajal Aggarwal to Sushmita Sen

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Randeep Hooda revealed that he saw similarities between Kajal and Sushmita Sen's face. The actor further explained and said that maybe it was Kajal's eyebrow or nose but from many different angles, the actress did look like a younger version of Sushmita Sen. Hooda quickly also chipped in that reason he was so fond of Kajal was definitely not because she looked like the former Miss Universe.

Kajal Aggarwal wishes her father and father-in-law on father's day

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram to wish her father and father-in-law on father's day. The actress shared a collage that featured different photos of herself with her father and her inlaw. Aggarwal accompanied the picture with a note that read "Happy Father’s Day @suman.agg09 #Nitinpapa you have both been our foundation, support system and strong roots. Love how compassionate you both are along with having clarity of thought, resilience and so much wisdom! We are because of you! Love you to the moon! "

Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu pens down a note on her birthday

Kajal Aggarwal recently celebrated her birthday, and her husband Gautam Kitchlu took to his Instagram and shared a video that had over 30 plus pictures of the couple. While sharing the video Aggarwal's husband wrote "Love is probably about sharing that popcorn. Or giving up your 'me time' so that you can have more 'us' time. It's about being a pillow on long journeys. Or agreeing to watch the same show on telly. Love is being excited about ice cream when you want piping hot cocoa instead. It is about waking up just to watch the sunrise when all you wanted to do was sleep in till noon. Love is....about declaring my feelings in a post like this once in a while P.S - I'm not complaining about the last movie we watched OR the ice cream OR the sunrise."

IMAGE: RANDEEP HOODA, KAJAL AGARWAL AND SUSHMITA SEN'S INSTAGRAM

