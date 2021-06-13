When Kranti Redkar's Nanny Asked Her If Coronavirus Could Be Killed With A Mosquito Racket

Kranti Redkar often shares photos and videos from her daily life with her Instagram followers. She enjoys a massive following of nearly 300 thousand on Instagram. Kranti started making an abundance of funny videos and reels amid the imposed COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. In June 2020, Kranti shared a hilarious video showing how her kids' nanny asked her if the COVID-19 virus could be killed with a mosquito racket. Here is Kranti Redkar's video with her nanny.

Kranti Redkar's nanny asked her silly questions

Kranti Redkar's videos often have her help Rutika and Ankita. In June 2020, Kranti Redkar took to her Instagram handle to share an IGTV video showing how her kids' nanny asks her silly questions. In the video, Kranti's nanny was seen asking a series of questions to her, including if she could kill coronavirus with a mosquito racket. She also asked if coronavirus would go away in June or July. Kranti titled the video "QUESTIONS OUR NANNY ASKS ME THROUGHOUT THE DAY". She further mentioned how her help Rutika and Ankita made her life easy. She wrote, "Isn’t she the cutest, I seriously can’t imagine my life without these two girls RUTIKA and ANKITA.. the way they care for my babies is extraordinary. I love them and I know that I am their family here ( obviously because they are so far away from their own homes) they are funny, crazy, innocent and super smart .. enjoy this one ❤️❤️❤️".

Several fans of the celebrity reacted to her video. While one of them called Kranti, full of life, another one told her how funny the video was. A fan wrote, "Watching this for 6th time". Here's how fans reacted to Kranti's video.

Kranti Redkar mimics her father

Kranti Redkar recently shared a meme on her Instagram handle. The Kaakan actor presented a conversation between her and her father in the reel. Through her caption, Kranti asked her fans to enjoy their lives. She wrote, "Death is an extremely simplified phenomenon in my house. My father is extremely well-read , extremely spiritual ( moderately religious but very spiritual) so he has always told us that we are all passengers waiting to get off the train, some of us have same stops and some of us have different ones. The destination is same and we all meet in the end. The main thing is to enjoy the journey.".

IMAGE: KRANTI REDKAR'S INSTAGRAM

