When Lalit Prabhakar Showed Fans Everything That Was On His Phone | Watch Video

Indian actor Lalit Prabhakar is best known for his role as Aditya Desai on the popular Marathi TV show Julan Yeti Reshimgathi. Lalit Prabhakar's shows include Gandh Phulancha Gela Sangun, Dil Dosti Duniyadari and more. Back in 2019, he appeared in a segment called "What's In My Phone?" for Rajshri Marathi's YouTube channel. In the short segment, Lalit was asked many questions to which he gave honest answers, even showing his phone screen to the viewers.

When Lalit Prabhakar revealed what was on his phone

Lalit Prabhakar's videos often feature the actor speaking candidly about himself. The video featured questions in Marathi which Lalit answered in the same language. He was first asked what the wallpaper on his phone was, to which he showed fans a picture of Hollywood actor Jim Carrey explaining how he really liked the actor. He was then asked which emoji he used the most on his phone. Lalit explained how he did not use apps like "Whatsapp" a lot which required people to use emojis, simply explaining he used the normal smiley face the most if he ever did.

The interview moved on to Lalit's favourite "old" photo to which he showed fans a picture of himself as a kid and explained how he loved that photo. However, he didn't remember how old he was when it was taken. Lalit was also asked questions like what the last 3 tabs opened on his phone were, which apps he used the least on his phone. The actor explained that he opened the 'call log' app, 'Google' and 'songs' last and mentioned he used apps like 'Maps', 'Calculator' and 'Play Store' the least.

When asked which games he prefered to play on his phone, Lalit simply responded saying he didn't have any games on his phone. When asked which picture he thought was his best one, he showed fans a selfie of himself in which the actor could be seen with a full beard wearing sunglasses. He explained that he liked that picture the most since people also liked it. Lalit also answered the question about how many photos he had on his phone, to which the actor mentioned there were 3348 pictures in his gallery.

Lalit answered many more questions about his phone where he showed fans the fifth picture on his phone, explained how he used the 'phone' app the most, listened to songs from Anandi Gopal on repeat and when he kept an alarm last. He was also asked who on his contact list never answered the call, to which the actor responded saying that there wasn't anybody like that.

Image source - Lalit Prabhakar Instagram