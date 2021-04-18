When Manasi Parekh Shared Her Musical Journey Citing THIS Rabindranath Tagore Song

Manasi Parekh is a popular actor, singer and content creator. She has worked in several Hindi TV shows and has also been a part of Hindi as well as Gujarati films. In 2019, Manasi Parekh made her debut as a producer with a Gujarati web series Do Not Disturb and later appeared in a Gujarati film Golkeri. She was also seen in a pivotal role in Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike. Before entering movies and TV shows, Manasi has always had a keen interest in singing.

Manasi Parekh opens about her musical journey

Manasi Parekh runs a YouTube channel and through her YouTube channel, she shared her musical journey. She shared a video of her singing Rabindranath Tagore’s Ekla Cholo Re. Along with the video, Manasi shared, “I started learning music at the age of 4. My first guruji was Mr Sanjay Dasgupta who taught my Nanima Bengali Rabindra Sangeet. Rabindranath Tagore’s powerful “Jodi Tor” was the first song he taught me and it has inspired me all my life. I try to live by the meaning because whatever happens in life, you have to go on. If people join you then great but if they don’t, your journey can’t ever stop. “(sic).

She shared that she has been learning music since the age of 4 and the song she performed was the first song she learnt from her teacher. The lyrics of the song depict one’s journey. It explains that no matter what, one must go ahead with his/her life. If people are willing to come to join you, it is great, but if they don’t, you must not stop. Ekla Chalo Re is a Bengali patriotic song written by Rabindranath Tagore in 1905.

On the work front, Manasi Parekh announced that she is working on a project with Gujarati actor Pratik Gandhi. She took Instagram to share a picture with the latter and also wrote that she has been working on a new project with him, which will be releasing soon. She wrote, "A special shoot with a very special artist.. adore you @pratikgandhiofficial! You came, you performed and you conquered ðŸŒˆðŸŒˆ @guj.jalso #comingsoon"(sic).