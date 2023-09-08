When Nayanthara Opened Up About Her Hindi Film Debut: There's A Right Time For...

Nayanthara is one of the most well-known faces in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries. The actress made her Bollywood debut in Atlee's directorial Jawan, released on September 7. However, her Hindi film debut comes 20 years after she first appeared on the big screen. Previously, the Aramm actress spoke about the condition on which she will work in the Hindi film industry.

3 things you need to know

Nayanthara made her acting debut in 2003 with the Malayam film Manassinakkare.

She is referred to as the Lady Superstar.

She has worked in more than 80 films across industries.

Nayanthara on working in a Hindi film

Ahead of her Hindi film debut, the actress spoke about the offers she got from the industry and how she was waiting for the right opportunity. She credited the success of KGF, RRR and Pushpa in the North India market for her to be able to step up and take an acting role in a Hindi film. Before Jawan, the Hindi-speaking cinegoers had only seen Nayanthara in the Hindi dubbed versions of her films.

(Nayanthara in a movie | Image: IMDB)

In an interview with PTI, Nayanthara said, “There is a right time for everything. It is just that I didn’t get the opportunity to do a full-fledged Hindi film or a proper dubbed Hindi film. Also, the situations were quite different earlier. Today, it has changed and we have to move according to the situation.”

Nayanthara talks about changing dynamics

In the same interview, the actress also spoke about the concept of pan-Indian films and how content from any region is appreciated by the audience. She said, “This change (in industry dynamics) has given confidence to everyone. It has motivated us to make bold decisions of releasing our films in other languages, where people are not so aware of the star or the director.” She also believed that people would watch good movies no matter what language it is in. She added, “We believe that if people watch a good film, they will be happy and will connect, whether it is in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada or Hindi. It will work everywhere if the content is good.”