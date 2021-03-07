When Nithya Menen Donned The Chef's Hat During Conversation With Ranveer Brar; Watch

Actor Nithya Menen is one of the most celebrated actors of the south Indian film industry. During the promotion of her web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows, she had revealed a few secrets about her cooking skills during a fun conversation with chef Ranveer Brar. During the chat, the actor had mentioned that she had never tried full-fledged cooking yet, but had a feeling that she would thoroughly enjoy it if she gave it a chance. Ranveer Brar was also seen cooking a fancy plate of Khichdi Risotto, a fusion of two famous Indian and western dishes.

When Nithya Menen put the chef’s hat on

South Indian actor Nithya Menen has made a place for herself in Indian cinema through her passionate acting and strong dialogue delivery. During an interaction with chef Ranveer Brar, the actor had spoken about her character Abha, who was a chef by profession and how much she liked cooking in real life. The actor had said that she did not much in reality but had a strong feeling that she would enjoy the art once she got into it. She had said that it was a creative activity and since she was a creative person herself, she would probably have a gala time doing it.

Nithya Menen had also revealed that she made the best French toasts ever. She had also got a free tip from the chef to make a French toast out of a Marmalade sandwich as it tasted way better than the normal ones. The two professionals had also discussed Nithya Menen's role in Breathe and how she managed to play a convincing chef in the show. The actor had stated that she badly wanted a sequence in the series where she could showcase her cooking skills. Nithya Menen had revealed that the dishes presented in the show were mainly created by the art department and she only had to act as if she had prepared it.

Ranveer Brar was also seen making Khichdi Risotto while explaining the process to Nithya Menen through the video call. He had also mentioned that the Indian twist, given to the Risotto, was the main twist in this dish. Have a look at Nithya Menen' video here.

Image Courtesy: Nithya Menen Instagram

