When Parth Samthaan Revealed What Qualities He Would Like His 'ideal Girl' To Have

Parth Samthaan has been one of the most loved television celebs in recent years. Over the course of his career, the actor has featured in a number of good series which have made him quite popular among fans. Fans have often praised the actor for his good looks and have wondered about his dating life. In one such throwback interview with Pinkvilla, the actor shed light on the kind of girl he would wish to date. The actor was asked this question by a fan who was eager to know about Parth Samthaan’s ideal date.

When Parth Samthaan shared what qualities he looked for in a girl

As the interview began, Parth Samthaan was asked several questions regarding the lockdown and his personal development during those months. After a series of professional and personal questions, a fan asked Parth Samthaan about his ideal girl. The actor had responded to this question by saying that a few of his co-stars too had asked this question and thus he already had a set answer for it. He had replied that he wanted a good looking girl with a good heart.

The actor had further elaborated on the point saying that it was a very simple criterion. He had jovially said that all his male friends often joked that his type was something everyone was looking for and thus there was nothing specific or unique about it. However, Parth was of the belief that he may find someone with these qualities along the way. The actor had made it clear that he desired someone who looked good and was a good-hearted individual as well. He told the interviewer that in the past, he had often set forth certain tests to notify himself if the person was really good. He had revealed that he observed a person and the way they treated people. Based on that, he made up his mind about the person.

Thus the actor was very clear on his choice when it came to dating and said that was exactly what he was looking for. The actor finally revealed the type of girl he looked for and later proceeded to answer a bunch of other questions as well. Since the interview was a while back, the actor was asked about his upcoming projects and returning to set after the lockdown.