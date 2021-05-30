When Prabhas Got A Matrimonial Ad From Rana Daggubati, But It Came With A Twist!

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati have made one of the most fun on-screen pairs with their Baahubali franchise. In an interview with The Quint, during the promotion of their film, Baahubali 2, the two actors had spoken about their marriage plans. Rana Daggubati also went on to give a quirky matrimonial ad for co-star Prabhas, where he jokingly mentioned that the man would probably kill you if he gets angry. The duo set records with their film which is remembered, even today, as an all-time multi-lingual classic.

Rana Daggubati’s matrimony ad for Prabhas

South Indian actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati previously had an interview with a leading entertainment journalist, where they spoke about their love lives and how it had been going. Rana Daggubati, who is now married, had been single at that time and was also in a phase where his parents were not looking for an alliance, for him. However, upon being asked, the actor decided to make a spontaneous matrimonial ad for Prabhas and also gave it an unexpected twist of his own.

Rana Daggubati said that he would describe Prabhas as a tall, dark, and handsome man who is quite strong. He also quirkily added that Prabhas is good with weapons and would probably kill a person if he gets too angry. The two actors also ended on the note that Rana Daggubati must never be allowed to write a matrimonial ad for Prabhas.

Rana Daggubati also threw some light on the shooting schedule of Baahubali 2 and how they would shoot for hours straight, sometimes, to get a sequence right. He described how most scenes, especially the ones with battles, would involve a large number of people, making the reshoot session way more tiring than usual. He stated that only set up the background would take close to 45 minutes and whenever something went wrong, it would become an inconvenience for a lot of people. He also added that due to this, he did not have the leverage to make mistakes very often, during the shoot. Rana Daggubati also added that he got neck pain from wearing the helmet (the crown) for long hours as it was extremely heavy for the head.

IMAGE: RANA DAGGUBATI INSTAGRAM

