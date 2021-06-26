When Prabhas Opened Up About The Things He's Not Confident About In Terms Of Acting

Indian actor, Prabhas, has been one of the most popular and highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. The actor has appeared in several successful and notable films like Chatrapathi, Bujjigadu, Billa, Darling, Mr. Perfect, Mirchi and more. He has also received seven Filmfare Awards South nominations and is a recipient of the Nandi Award and the SIIMA Award.

Prabhas' most prominent role was probably in the extremely successful epic action film Baahubali: The Beginning, which is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film to date. Prabhas in Baahubali played the titular character and gained international recognition for his performance. The actor reprised his role in the sequel film, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which is the second highest-grossing Indian film to date.

When you think of Prabhas, all you can think of is the strong and powerful characters he usually plays. After a string of successful films like these, one would assume that the actor would simply ooze confidence. However, in an interaction with 123telugu in 2019, Prabhas talked about how he too feels the pressure at times.

More from Prabhas' interview

During the interaction in 2019, Prabhas opened up about the things he isn't confident about when it comes to acting. The actor spoke about how when an action scene is easier for him, as it requires close-up shots and silent expressions. Prabhas also mentioned how he could convey a lot with his eyes.

However, when speaking about his drawbacks, the actor mentioned how he wasn't very confident with his "dialogue delivery". The actor also explained how he was "constantly working on that". Well, whether the actor feels this way or not, the audience has appreciated his dialogue delivery in several films including Baahubali.

Prabhas films (upcoming)

On the work front, Prabhas has three upcoming projects in the making. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming period romance film, Radhe Shyam, along with Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on July 30, 2021. Prabhas will also star in the upcoming action thriller film Salaar, along with Shruti Haasan; the film is slated to release April 14, 2022.

The actor is also set to appear in the mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana titled, Adipurush. The film star Prabhas in the titular role along with Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Adipurush is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

Image - Prabhas Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.