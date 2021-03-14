When Prithviraj Sukumaran Posted Pictures Featuring Mammootty And Mohanlal; Take A Look

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram account is filled with pictures of himself and upcoming film updates and tidbits of his personal and professional space. Apart from that, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram account is also filled with some endearing pictures featuring the stalwart actors of the Malayalam film industry - Mohanlal and Mammootty. Prithviraj has often expressed his admiration for both the Malayalam superstars as is evident from several pictures of them on social media. Take a look at some of the moments Prithviraj shared with Mammootty and Mohanlal here.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's photos with Mohanlal

Prithviraj has posted several pictures with his acting inspiration Mohanlal. Prithviraj made his directorial debut in 2019, with Lucifer, and Mohanlal played the lead in the film, which is the first part of a trilogy. He will reunite with Mohanlal once again for the sequel of Lucifer, which has been titled Empuraan.

Prithviraj has also praised Mohanlal's recent performance in Drishyam 2, which has garnered acclaim from critics. Appreciating Mohanlal's acting, he called it one of the most iconic performances in Malayalam cinema, Prithvi wrote that "class is permanent". He also added that he cannot wait to direct Mohanlal in future films. Here are some pictures Prithviraj shared alongside Mohanlal.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's photos with Mammootty

On February 24, Prithviraj took to Instagram and shared a beautiful throwback picture of his father Sukumaran with megastar Mammootty. In the photo collage, he also shared a photo of himself with the superstar and expressed his love and admiration for him. Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan also shared his thought on how much he loved seeing the pictures in the comments. Prithviraj has shared several other adorable pictures with Mammootty in earlier Instagram posts. Take a look at them here.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on the work front

Prithviraj has been roped in to play the lead in the upcoming Malayalam film Bhramam, alongside Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna and Mamta Mohandas. The film is reportedly a remake of the Hindi black comedy thriller AndhaDhun (2018) starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be seen in Dijo Jose Antony’s Jana Gana Mana alongside Suraj Venjaramoodu and Siddique in lead roles. The actor is also set to star in upcoming films Aadujeevitham, Cold Case and Kuruthi. Take a look at the Jana Gana Mana teaser here.