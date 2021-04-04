When R Madhavan Explained The Concept Of 'hydroponics' And How It Affected The Environment

It is a well-known fact that actor R Madhavan is quite active when it comes to environmental preservation. The actor was involved in a virtual RHTDM reunion with his co-actor in 2019 in which they talked about a lot of things, one of which being hydroponics. R Madhavan had mentioned how this technique was introduced to him by a friend.

When R Madhavan explained how hydroponics affected the environment

Actor R Madhavan had become a part of the RHTDM reunion with his co-actor from the movie, Dia Mirza, a while ago and had held a discussion on environmentalism. The actor had revealed how one of his friends instilled the greenery bug in him and had mentioned how his friend had a huge house in Malaysia where they used to play. He had revealed that he was a golfer so he spent quite a long time around nature. He had gone on to say that his friend introduced him to the concept of hydroponics in which one could grow plants without having the requirement for soil, growing them only with water and adding some nutrients in it. The actor had then addressed himself as a science guy and had stated how he researched about this concept and realised that it was an amazing idea especially for those who did not have fair weather throughout the year. R Madhavan had then talked about how he had decided to start a hydroponic garden on the terrace of his house in Mumbai. He had also revealed that he had gotten all the nutrients and other provisions set up for the garden and had begun growing plants. He had also pointed out that hydroponics made the plants grow faster than usual, which had made him suspicious about the procedure as to whether he was doing it the right way. He had then added how he came to know that some of the nutrients were synthetic and had decided to opt for organic ones which resulted in something he had never imagined. He had mentioned how after 5 months, he had lots of veggies in his garden.

