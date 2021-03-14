When R Madhavan Revealed How His School Would Get Shut Randomly Due To Communal Riots

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein cast had a virtual reunion last year and snippets from their conversation have been leaving the fans nostalgic. During the conversation, Dia Mirza and R Madhavan spoke on a variety of topics including their childhood memories and learnings from the pandemic. R Madhavan revealed in the interaction that most of his schooling was done in Jamshedpur and around that time, the communal tension around the area was quite high. He also revealed how this affected his personal life in general.

R Madhavan on his school life

R Madhavan is one of the most celebrated actors of the film industry who has worked in a variety of films. The actor had a fun conversation with his RHTDM co-star, Dia Mirza, as a part of a virtual reunion session last year. In this conversation, R Madhavan mentioned what his childhood was like when he was finishing his schooling in Jamshedpur. The actor revealed that his school would randomly get shut for months straight as the communal situation was not harmonious for many years. He stated that he would often wonder why the school was shut randomly and most people would tell him about the communal riots that would be unfolding outside the house. R Madhavan also revealed that he barely understood the situation as he was just a child and only wanted the curfew to lift off so that they could head out of the house again.

R Madhavan also stressed the lessons he learnt while staying at home for such a long period. He stated that he carried those lessons with him even today as they held a lot of relevance and importance. R Madhavan and Dia Mirza also spoke about the ongoing pandemic and how the lockdown had reflected on regular lives. They discussed the topic and arrived at the conclusion that the pandemic taught most people to look into themselves and understand what needed to be rectified in life. Dia Mirza was also of the stance that it had helped people understand how every element in nature was co-related to each other in more than one ways.

