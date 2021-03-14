When R Madhavan Shared His Experience Of Growing Up In Jamshedpur

R Madhavan and Dia Mirza had a long-awaited Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein reunion on YouTube last year where the two actors had chatted with each other on various topics. From life in films to personal experiences, the actors had touched upon various subjects in the film and thus the audience loved to watch their reunion after quite a long time. One question Dia Mirza had asked R Madhavan was about his childhood growing up in a small town in Jamshedpur. The actor was curious to know about R Madhavan’s formative years and thus she had asked the question to which “Maddy” replied saying that he had a good childhood.

When R Madhavan shared what it was like growing up in Jamshedpur

The actor had further claimed that he had the best childhood anyone could ever imagine. R Madhavan had then gone to say that being in a small town, the place where he lived impacted his life. He had said that a sense of a small-town boy had always been within him. He remarked that he was fully aware that he carried a story of a small-town boy attitude with him to date. The actor had stated that it was this aspect that had served him well so far. He had gone on to add that coming from a small town, he was more aware of everyone around him. R Madhavan had stated that such a thing may not be possible in a big metropolitan city, however for him it was just something he grew up with, to the point where he or any person coming from a small town had to be involved with their neighbours.

R Madhavan had added that he was very interested in his neighbours' and friends' lives which may seem like interference now. However back then, it was just the norm growing up in a small town. He had also stated that growing in a small town, he was very close to nature. The actor had gone on to mention how nature affected him and became a part of his everyday life. He had mentioned that the people around a person reacted in a certain way and thankfully he had always seen the positive end of it. The actor had also talked about how the Tatas ran the city and thus the importance of greenery was imbibed in him from a very young age. The actor had also spoken about the greenery and the impact the Tatas had on it for a while and then spoke about his years when he used to roam around parks and enjoy his life. The actor had then gone on to speak about how he used to wake up to the sound of vacuum cleaners and believed that the rest of the world too woke up in the same way. R Madhavan then spoke about his childhood days when he used to also steal fruits from trees or lay on the streets and thus shared his amazing experiences in general.