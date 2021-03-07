When R Madhavan Shared The Reason Why A Person Should Witness The Birth Of Their Child

R Madhavan once spoke about the one thing that scared him the most and also an interesting aspect regarding which he did not get embarrassed. The actor spoke to Red Fm and discussed several such topics where a number of his personal trivia were discussed. Speaking about the same in the throwback interview, the actor was asked about the one scariest thing he had ever done. It was during this time R Madhavan said that he watched the delivery of his child in the operation room. The actor found it scary, as he watched his wife in a very vulnerable state.

When R Madhavan shed light on the reason why he did not get embarrassed

The actor went on to explain that one should not feel embarrassed about watching the birth of one's child. He added that their birth was something quite unique and it would leave a person with a sense of appreciation for their better half. He also stated that one would respect their parents tenfold if they watched the process of birth. Hence, R Madhavan mentioned that he was not embarrassed and neither should anyone be embarrassed about watching the delivery of one's child.

The actor then went on to discuss extensively what he found scary in the whole process. He said that watching his wife in a vulnerable state after being sedated was scary for him. He even joked about how the doctors warned him and told him that things may seem a bit too much for him. R Madhavan replied to the doctors that he was an army man and thus could handle whatever he would later go on to see. Thus the actor shared the jovial moment with the host. He then went on to say that since the whole experience, he had a huge amount of respect for his wife. He ended by saying that upon the birth of his son, he nursed him only for a while and spent more time with his wife. The actor said that he was taken aback by the whole process and therefore chose to be with his wife a bit longer than being with his newborn son at the time.

