When Rasika Sunil Spoke About What Motivated Her To Work On Her Fitness

Indian actor Rasika Sunil is a Marathi actress who made her film debut with Poshter Girl. The actress made her television debut with Majhya Navryachi Bayko in the same year, a role that she went on to play for nearly five years. The actress has appeared in quite a few interviews and interactions over the course of her career and has often spoken candidly about her life, both personal and professional.

Back in 2020, Rasika appeared in Rajshri Marathi's Youtube series titled Today's Special, which is a celebrity chat show. The show features host Darshana Tamboli asking celebrities various questions about their lives in casual conversation over food and drinks, as the interviews are conducted in restaurants. In Rasika's interview with Rajshri Marathi, the actress spoke about many aspects of her life, including her fitness motivation.

Rasika Sunil on her fitness

The interview from Jan 2020, began with host Darshana Tamboli telling fans how the episode was going to be "hot" before introducing her guest, Rasika Sunil. Tamboli began the conversation talking to Rasika about how she had been on fire and set social media ablaze with her amazing photos, mentioning how Rasika Sunil's photos from New Year's Day had cured everybody's hangovers of New years eve. Rasika then spoke about how it was her goal to wake everybody up with a "bang" on New Years Day.

However, the actress then went to speak about how she had always wanted a "toned" body, which is why she spend 4 months training. Rasika spoke about how she felt like she had achieved the physique she always wanted and hoped to be able to maintain it. The hostess then spoke about how Rasika would have to have a cheat day for the interview since eating was a part of the show.

More from the interview

In the interview, Rasika also spoke about why she decided to "get in shape" talking about how one feels pressured into it. The interviewer then went on to ask her if she felt like this way during her time in Los Angeles or India, to which Rasika responded saying it was because of an audition she tried out for in LA. She mentioned how she was meant to wear a bikini for it, which didn't worry her because according to her she was "thin" and would be able to. However, at the audition, the actress saw other Asian women whose bodies were much more in shape than hers, which made her realise that she needed to work on being fit a little more than she did. The original interview was conducted in Marathi, fans can check out the entire 25-minute interaction below.

