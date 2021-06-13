When Rasika Sunil Went Paramotoring In Rann Of Kutch; See Photo

Rasika Sunil is a Hodophile and she is often seen sharing pictures from her different travel adventures. From Los Angelos to Rann of Kutch, the actor is always excited to share her travel experience with her fans and followers. The actor had been to Rann of Kutch for Ranotsav in 2018. Here is a picture of hers as she tried paramotoring while she was in Rann of Kutch.

On January 31, 2018, the actor had shared a picture of herself while she was getting ready for her paramotoring session. She was accompanied by one of the trainers in Rann of Kutch. She wore a black and blue Kurti and paired it with grey jeans. She also wore safety gear to protect her while she was on the adventure ride.

She also shared a hilarious story while she drove a Utility ATV in the desert. She wrote, "The stages of driving this monster." She wrote that she first posed with the ATV. Then she drove it, ignoring the condition of her hair. Eventually, she got herself dirty with sand all over her body. She concluded by congratulating herself for being at the desert stage with sand all over her clothes. She also shared a picture of herself covered in sand.

A sneak peek into Rasika Sunil's Instagram

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the actor shared a picture of herself enjoying a scenic landscape on the top of a hill. In the first picture, she was seen looking at the mountains while she sat on the top of one. In the second picture, Rasika enjoyed the cold weather at the top of another mountain during the winter season. She wrote that these were some old pictures that she dug from her gallery. Take a look at Rasika Sunil's photos enjoying mountain views.

Rasika Sunil on the work front

Rasika made her film debut with the Marathi film Poshter Girl by playing the role of Sangita. She was later seen in several other films like Baghtos Kay Mujra Kar and Girlfriend. The actor was seen portraying significant role of Majhya Navryachi Bayko for several years. She portrayed the role of Shanaya. She won a few awards for her role as a negative female actor.

