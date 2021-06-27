When Rishi Saxena Starred In Music Videos; Here Is A List Of Some Of Them

ITV actor Rishi Saxena, who is from Jaipur, moved to Mumbai a few years ago to pursue a future in acting. After being cast to play Shivkumar Mataprasad Shukla in the daily serial Kahe Diya Pardes, which launched in 2017 on the channel Zee Marathi, he rocketed to stardom and became a popular figure. Rishi is renowned for not only being a famous celebrity in the Indian television industry but also for producing a lot of buzz on the internet. The music videos that he has been a part of, are deeply loved by his fans and have helped further Rishi Saxena’s career. Fans have repeatedly let their feelings be known that they want to see him in more videos. If you love seeing him in music videos, here are a few Rishi Saxena videos for you to enjoy and watch.

Rishi Saxena's music videos

Lajira

Lajira is a song where we see two young people getting married. The groom, played by Rishi Saxena, can be seen completely smitten by his bride. He gets lost just staring at her. The song also shows a little bit of their life post marriage and how deeply in love the two of them are. It is a sweet romantic song that was appreciated by people all over the country.

Ishkkachi Nauka

This song is yet another romantic number, where Rishi Saxena plays the doting lover. The two protagonists are seen on a boat which is called the ‘love boat’ and their journey through the sea is a metaphor for their journey through love. The video is shot in scenic locations and the song is upbeat and preppy.

Vakratunda Mahakaya

This was perhaps one of Rishi Saxena’s videos that was the most talked-about and complimented. The song came out on the occasion of Ganpati Chaturthi and saw Rishi Saxena play the role of an individual who was leading a prayer service to the deity. Rishi Saxena was seen really showing off his prowess as a dancer in this song and also highlighted one of the biggest holidays in the state of Maharashtra.

