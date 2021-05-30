When Sai Tamhankar On 'longest-ever' 2 And Half Pages Dialogue She Had To Deliver

Indian actress Sai Tamhankar is known for her work in Marathi and Hindi language film and television. Sai Tamhankar's movies include Guru Purnima, Pyaar Vali Love Story, Vazandar, Girlfriend and many more. In addition, she also owns Kolhapuri Maavle, a wrestling team in the Zee Maharashtra Kusti Dangal.

Over the course of her career, Sai has appeared in a number of interviews on Youtube or otherwise. The actress is quite well known for speaking her mind when it comes to interviews. Back in 2016, Sai appeared on Rajshri Marathi's Youtube channel for their "Top 13 Questions" section.

More about Sai Tamhankar's interview

During the interaction, Sai was asked a number of questions about her work, personal life, and more. When asked about the longest dialogue she ever had to perform for a film, Sai talked about her work in Gajendra Ahire's film, Postcard. She mentioned how when shooting for Postcard, one of her dialogues was nearly 2 and a half pages long. She then mentioned how it was the lengthiest one she ever had to do.

During the same interaction, Tamhankar was also asked other questions like the worst pick-up line ever said to her. The actress candidly responded to the answer saying, nobody dares to throw any kind of pick-up lines at her because of the kind of person she is and that's why she didn't have any ideas. Sai was also asked about the best compliment she had ever received.

The actress stuck to her roots and talked about how people have often told her that even if there wasn't a dialogue, the expressions on her face conveyed a lot of emotion. She explained how she felt that a compliment for her acting skills was the best one she could think of.

Sai Tamhankar's upcoming projects

Sai is set to appear in a number of upcoming films like Colorphool, which is set to release on July 2, 2021. The film will also star Lalit Prabhakar and is directed by Prakash Kunte. The actress will also appear in the Bollywood drama film Mimi.

Mimi will also star Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak. Tamhankar will also appear in the upcoming Marathi film Medium Spicy, in which she will once again be joining co-actor Lalit Prabhakar. She will also appear in another Bollywood project named India Lockdown.

Image - Sai Tamhankar Instagram

