When Samantha Akkineni Interacted With A Plant Scientist To Discuss Hydroponics; Watch

Samantha Akkineni has been one of the most vocal film celebrities to raise her voice for the causes related to nature preservation. She is quite active on social media and often shares posts that raise social awareness regarding these issues. Last year, she had shared a brief video on Instagram of her interaction with scientist Dr Sairam Reddy. Both of them discussed issues related to ‘urban farming’ and hydroponics, with Reddy sharing his expertise on the matter. The scientist elaborated in detail about how the alternate methods of hydroponics can benefit the growth of crops.

The video that Samantha Akkineni posted which recorded her interaction with Dr Sairam Reddy spans for nearly half an hour, where the two touched on various topics related to hydroponics. Reddy described how its methods could be used by anyone who grows crops in their balconies a.k.a. urban farming. Samantha quizzed him at one point about the challenges that come due to pests. He simply responded by explaining that while pests cannot be avoided, hydroponics increase the ability of the crops to withstand them without losing much of their strength.

Reddy also discussed the importance of closely monitoring the crops and the other alternatives that they have developed for farming. During the end of their interaction, Samantha thanked him for his presence and also added that she would be soon joining him in the farm to work with him. The actor has recently starred in the second season of The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee, which saw her playing the role of Raji. The season has already gained wide popularity after just a few days of its premiere.

Samantha Akkineni has worked in a long list of hit films during the course of her career. While she has primarily worked in Telugu films, she also has a number of prominent Tamil films under her belt. Some of her memorable performances can be seen in Oh! Baby, Brahmotsavam, Super Deluxe and Jaanu. She will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is currently under development.

IMAGE: SAMANTHA AKKINENI'S INSTAGRAM

